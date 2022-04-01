Russia woos India amid Ukraine crisis

NEW DELHI - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ties with India are one of the key priorities of Russia and that the country appreciated New Delhi's neutral stand on Ukraine even as India faced increasing pressure from the West to condemn Moscow and help strengthen the sanctions regime.

Mr Lavrov held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday (April 1), a day after he arrived from China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has had regular exchanges with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also met Mr Lavrov.

India and China are the only major countries that have not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have been developing a special privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi and this is one of the key priorities of the Russian foreign policy, '' said Mr Lavrov in his opening remarks at the meeting.

He added that Russia appreciated India for taking "this (Ukraine) situation in the entirety of it and not just one-sided way".

At a press conference later, the minister said Russia is willing to supply any goods to India and that both sides could strengthen a rupee-rouble mechanism to trade.

New Delhi has bought an estimated 13 million barrels of discounted oil from Russia since February.

A press release from the Indian side said that Dr Jaishankar "emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities" in Ukraine.

While he noted the "difficult international environment", he added that "our bilateral relations have continued to grow in many areas".

New Delhi's neutral position on the war in Ukraine has seen it becoming a hub for diplomatic activity.

Other high-profile visitors have included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, apart from top diplomats from the United States and Britain.

India has refused to side with the West, much to the disappointment of the US and its allies.

It has abstained from resolutions condemning Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). At the same time, it has also abstained from resolutions brought by Moscow and called for an end to violence in Ukraine.