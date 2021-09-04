Qatar military flights to help with Kabul evacuations, UK says

LONDON (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Qatar is hoping to get military flights out of Kabul to allow evacuations from Afghanistan as soon as possible, according to a British diplomat familiar with the matter.

The Gulf nation would offer international partners, including Britain, a quota of seats to evacuate British nationals, Afghans who worked for Britain, and others most at risk, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

The plan, which is currently being worked on, follows a visit to Doha by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

He also visited housing for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took Kabul last month.

During a press conference with Mr Raab, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Qatar was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at Kabul airport.

Doha has also offered help with high-level engagement with the Taliban, the same diplomat said, adding that both Britain and Qatar were minded to engage pragmatically with the changed reality in Afghanistan.

Western governments have said that any engagement with the Afghan regime will be conditional on allowing safe passage out of Kabul and the flow of humanitarian aid, stopping that country from becoming a haven for terrorist organisations, including Al-Qaeda, and respecting human rights and the formation of an inclusive government.

Separately, the diplomat said the British Foreign Office was putting in place a staffing "surge" as a matter of priority until the end of the month to help support the Afghanistan response.

The Taliban swept to power last month as western governments halted evacuations and left Afghanistan following the withdrawal of United States troops from the country.

Britain has airlifted around 15,000 people from Kabul but Mr Raab told a foreign affairs committee of members of Parliament this week that the number of people left behind is unknown.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he will travel next week to Qatar and Germany for talks on the Afghanistan crisis.

Blinken told reporters he would leave on Sunday and voice “deep gratitude” to Qatar, a key hub for the massive US airlift of Afghans, as the Taliban swiftly took control of the country.

The top US diplomat said he would then head to Germany to lead a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on Afghanistan alongside Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.