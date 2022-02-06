Protests over railway exams point to jobs crisis in India

BULANDSHAHR (Uttar Pradesh) - Amit Lodhi, a 28-year-old with a masters in political science, was one of 12.5 million people in India who sat for entrance exams for 35,000 railway jobs for the post of guards, clerks, timekeepers and station masters.

The exams triggered student protests last month in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where a train coach was burnt, over allegations of irregularities in the exam results and a sudden procedural change with a second exam.

The protests were yet another sign of the unemployment crisis in India, which the International Monetary Fund forecast would be the world's fastest-growing economy over the next three years. Economists believe this will remain a major challenge for the South Asian country, which was already struggling with dismal jobless growth before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is so frustrating. If I could get a proper private job, I would. But I can't get anything," said Mr Lodhi, who has unsuccessfully tried to get a dozen government jobs, including as a land record official and a train driver, over the last six years. In entrance exams that he aced, paper leak allegations led to cancellations.

The young man has only been a labourer, just like his 64-year-old father.

"What was the point of studying so much and then being a labourer?," said Mr Lodhi, whose family cannot even afford a television set at home.

India's unemployment problem remains a major problem, some nine years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, promising jobs to millions.

The country has 53 million unemployed people as of December 2021, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), an independent think-tank. Most of those or 35 million are actively seeking work while the remaining 17 million are not, even though they are willing to work.

India's unemployment rate reached 23.5 per cent in 2020, according to CMIE, far above the world average of seven per cent.

"Through these protests, you get an idea of the unemployment situation in the country. This is the ambition of (many) youths. Their aspiration is aimed towards the government sector," said Mr Rishav Ranjan National General Secretary of Yuva Halla Bol, a national movement against joblessness.

A deep desire for government is particularly true in the Hindi heartland states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh that dominates national politics. All lag in development when compared to the southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

"The reason why people prefer government jobs is that it is very difficult to find good quality private sector jobs. For those with limited skills, good jobs are extremely difficult to get. The only place where one with modest skills or education can hope to get quality jobs is the government," said Mr Mahesh Vyas, CMIE's Managing Director and CEO.

He noted that a large chunk of India's youth have "modest skills".

"The Covid situation has badly impacted jobs in the informal sector. The pandemic has only made a bad situation worse."