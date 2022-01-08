Parties try to woo India's women voters in Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI - In the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi, a member of the Gandhi-Nehru family that gave India three Prime Ministers, has crafted the party's campaign around women.

At rallies for women, she has repeated the party's slogan "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon", which in English means "I am a girl and I can fight."

The Congress has promised that 40 per cent of the assembly seats it is contesting in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, will be reserved for women.

It has also released a woman-centric "pink manifesto" promising smartphones and electric scooters for female students and free bus travel for women, among other things.

Elections for the 403 assembly seats will take place in seven phases from Feb 10 to March 7, with vote counting slated for March 10.

Amid an Omicron surge, the Election Commission has asked parties to roll out virtual campaigns and has banned roadshows and rallies till Jan 15 in Uttar Pradesh and the four other states going to polls - Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Still, analysts said the outreach to women has given some momentum to the campaign by the Congress, which is trailing in fourth place in opinion polls.

"The Congress was a non-starter in Uttar Pradesh. It has no community vote. So in that situation for Priyanka Gandhi to play the woman card was setting the agenda," said journalist and political analyst Neerja Chowdhury.

"Women of all communities, particularly first-time voters, are very enthused and very few parties are tapping this group. She (Priyanka) is on to something but she has a handicap of hardly any organisational structure in the state and a third wave of Covid to contend with."

Two weeks ago, a rally for women, though marred by a stampede, was well attended, pointing to how women are keen to participate in the electoral process in a state where over half of the 145 million voters are women.

They are a growing force in India's elections, with more women than men now showing up to vote in many places.

Still women, like men, are not a homogeneous entity and do not form any single votebank.

They vote according to their perception of which party or candidate offers them the best choice, which has compelled political parties to offer a slew of women-centric schemes and sops during elections.

In recently held elections in West Bengal, for instance, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee successfully added votes from large sections of women to her existing support base by focusing on women voters, including dangling cash transfers and fielding many women candidates, resulting in the defeat of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).