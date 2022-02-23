Results from polls in five Indian states due next month

AYODHYA (Uttar Pradesh) - The results of elections in five different states are due to be announced on March 10.

Besides Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, which are still voting, polls have taken place in Goa and Uttarakhand on Feb 14 and in Punjab on Feb 20.

The vote in Uttar Pradesh is being carried out in seven phases between Feb 10 and March 7 while Manipur has two phases on Feb 27 and March 3.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur and is seeking to make its presence felt in Punjab where the battle is largely between the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and a clutch of regional parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power only in Delhi, the capital of India, is seeking to increase its national footprint by making a play for the agrarian state, known as the breadbasket of India, and bordering Pakistan.

The Congress, which in the 2017 Punjab election won 77 out of the 117 assembly seats, is hoping to retain power through its chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, an influential grouping.

The BJP is in an alliance with former Congress chief minister Amarinder Singh who has floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress after falling out with the Gandhi family, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In Punjab, farm laws, which were recently repealed by the federal government due to farmers' protests, are expected to be a key issue for voters, including the need to alleviate farmers' debt.

In the northeastern state of Manipur, the BJP is pitted against the Congress for control of 60 state assembly seats, while in Goa, the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are battling over 40 assembly seats. Unemployment has dominated as an issue in Goa, a tourism-dependent state which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Uttarakhand, where 70 seats are at stake, the BJP is pitted against the Congress.

It will be a big boost for the BJP if it were to return to power in all the states, except Punjab.

The clutch of state elections are seen as the dry-run ahead of another set of assembly elections later this year, including in Gujarat, followed by another set next year before the general election in 2024.