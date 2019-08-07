Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade over Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (REUTERS, AFP) - Pakistan announced on Wednesday (Aug 7) that it is expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with its nuclear-armed neighbour, days after New Delhi stripped the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

“We will call back our ambassador from Delhi", foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments, adding that Pakistan would also send back India's envoy.

A government statement earlier declared that Pakistan will suspend trade in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the arch rivals.

Neighbours China and Pakistan, which both claim parts of the region, have voiced fierce opposition to India's move dropping a constitutional provision that had allowed the country's only Muslim-majority state to make its own laws.

A spokesman for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.