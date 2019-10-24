Pakistan, India sign deal on Sikh pilgrim corridor

ISLAMABAD (DPA) - Pakistan and India signed an agreement that would open a corridor to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their holiest shrines despite a flare-up in tensions over Kashmir.

The project, hailed as a peace corridor, has survived a deterioration in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours since India revoked the special constitutional status of its part of Kashmir.

The corridor is meant to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Kartarpur Sahib in the eastern Pakistani province of Punjab.

"Today we have signed the agreement on Kartarpur with India," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, up to 5,000 pilgrims can visit seven days a week. The pilgrims can stay from dawn to dusk after paying a service charge.

The first group of pilgrims from India will arrive on Nov 9, the day Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to formally inaugurate the corridor.

Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, spent the last 18 years of his life and died at Kartarpur Sahib, which is now in Pakistan.

The followers of the Sikh faith live in both countries and often face difficulties visiting their shrines due to tensions between Pakistan and India.