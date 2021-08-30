Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defence system, a US official told Reuters citing initial information.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as five rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defence system.

The sound of rockets whooshing over the capital was heard by Agence France-Presse staff before the morning rush hour began.

A security official who worked in the administration toppled two weeks ago by the Taleban said the rockets had been fired from a vehicle in north Kabul.

The sound of the airport’s missile defence system could be heard by local residents, who also reported shrapnel falling into the street – suggesting at least one rocket had been intercepted.

The US official said initial reports did not indicate any American casualties, but that information could change.

Smoke could be seen rising above buildings in the north, where the Hamid Karzai International Airport is located.

Social media posts – which could not immediately be verified – also showed a vehicle on fire after being apparently struck by retaliatory fire.

Further details were not immediately available.