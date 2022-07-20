More cunning than the 'old fox': Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe

COLOMBO (AFP) - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's election on Wednesday (July 20) is the fulfilment of a lifetime's ambition for a veteran political operator who is the nephew of one of his predecessors.

Mr Wickremesinghe, a six-time former prime minister, was backed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party of ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and then resigned last week after protesters overran his palace.

The pro-Western Wickremesinghe has sought the top position for decades.

A few families have long played outsized political roles in the Indian Ocean island nation, and Mr Wickremesinghe's uncle, Mr Junius Jayewardene, was one of its longest-serving leaders - in power for 12 years until stepping down in 1989.

Dubbed the "old fox", Mr Jayewardene was renowned for his cunning, but his nephew is regarded as an even shrewder navigator of the country's internecine power networks.

It was Mr Jayewardene who brought him into politics by making him a deputy foreign affairs minister in 1977.

Commentators joked the initials of their United National Party (UNP) actually stood for Uncle and Nephew.

Family members say that Mr Jayewardene, who died in 1996, had wanted to ensure that Mr Wickremesinghe becomes president "even for one day".

Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Mr Wickremesinghe, 73, as prime minister in May, after the leader's elder brother Mahinda resigned in the face of widespread protests against the rule of the Rajapaksas, who have dominated Sri Lankan politics for much of the last two decades.

Mr Wickremesinghe ran for the presidency twice before - in 1999 and 2005 - losing both elections, and the UNP was annihilated in a parliamentary election in 2020, leaving the silver-haired veteran as its only MP.

His political manoeuvring, however, has seen him outfox opponents to ascend to the presidency.

But he will now have to address the country's worst economic crisis, and while he was backed by the SLPP, the demonstrators who ousted Mr Rajapaksa have also been demanding his departure, accusing him of protecting the former president's family's interests.

Analysts say he will crack down hard if protesters take to the streets against him.