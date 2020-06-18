'Insecure' China flexing its muscle against India?

The chances of a large-scale conflict between China and India in the Himalayas are minuscule, although their latest skirmishes there have left 20 Indian soldiers dead and possibly as many if not more casualties on the Chinese side.

Both sides are busy dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, and will not want to add a major confrontation or war to their already immense difficulties, said Chinese international relations expert Shi Yinhong of Renmin University.

While the two sides are in talks, they have huge differences and both sides have taken a hard line, because the area in dispute is of utmost importance to them strategically and a matter of nationalistic honour, Professor Shi added.

Indeed, the statements coming out of both countries after their top diplomats spoke on the phone gave no hint of backing down, with each side accusing the other of starting the incident.

New Delhi said its Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar had lodged a strong protest, while Beijing said Mr Wang demanded that India "severely punish" those responsible for the incident.

Monday's violent clash in the disputed eastern Ladakh region, the worst in 45 years, had its beginnings in early May when India accused China of moving into territory that had been under Indian control. Fistfights and brawls between border troops had occurred then.

The two sides have territorial disputes in three areas along their 4,000km-long, undemarcated border that has a Line of Actual Control or de facto frontier.

According to Professor Taylor Fravel of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, China generally seeks to maintain stability in its border dispute with India so that it can focus its military power towards Taiwan and the Western Pacific, its main strategic concern.

However, India in the past decade has sought to strengthen its position and its presence on the border, and is close to completing a major upgrade of border roads in the area, wrote Prof Fravel in an article in the Washington Post recently.

China's moves in May, he wrote, "appeared to be in response to India's road-building activities" in the Ladakh region, and designed to prevent India from completing these road projects, "given China's general weakness at the tactical level in the area".

Still, the scope, scale and posture of China's moves are unprecedented, with an estimated 5,000 troops moved near the LAC in the region, he noted.



An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, on June 18, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Covid-19 pandemic could be an explanation for this, he added.

In the face of a slowing economy, criticisms of the government's handling of the outbreak and worsening ties with many countries, China's leaders "may feel the need to show strength", he said.

Prof Fravel noted that China had gone to war with India in 1962 to prevent its southern neighbour from capitalising on its internal upheavals including unrest in Tibet and the disastrous Great Leap forward, and suggested it wanted to signal toughness to India again.

Concurring, Professor Ian Hall of the Griffith University in Australia said "the regime is insecure and is more so because of the worldwide backlash against China resulting from Covid-19, and it wants to flex its muscle to deter rivals and dissidents".

As for moving against India, "there is no doubt that giving India a bloody nose now will send a message not just to New Delhi, but also to others in the Indo-Pacific region", said Prof Hall.

The most immediate result of China's muscle flexing, he said, is that India will move faster to strengthen ties with the United States, Japan, Australia and its friends in South-east Asia, including Singapore, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

In the short-term, however, "New Delhi will probably strike some kind of temporary arrangement to de-escalate the situation".

This, he warned, would leave Beijing to move on to the next target, which could be a claimant state in the South China Sea, Japan or Taiwan.