DHAKA - India summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to New Delhi to convey its strong concerns on Dec 17 over what it described as a deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh, particularly ‍threats ​targeting the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

The move came two ‍days after Bangladesh summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka to protest over what it termed “incendiary statements” ​made ​by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from Indian soil, warning that such remarks could undermine the country’s upcoming parliamentary election.

Bangladesh is preparing for a national election on Feb ‍12 under an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The interim government ​took office after Hasina fled to ⁠India in August 2024 amid mass protests.

Ties between the neighbours have become frosty since Hasina fled to Delhi, and Dhaka has repeatedly asked for her extradition.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), High ​Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah was informed about activities by certain extremist elements who have allegedly announced plans to ‌create a security situation around the Indian ​Mission in Dhaka.

New Delhi said these developments were a matter of serious concern.

The MEA said India “completely rejects” what it described as a false narrative being promoted by extremist groups regarding recent incidents in Bangladesh.

It also expressed regret that the interim government had neither conducted a thorough investigation into those incidents nor shared “meaningful evidence” with India.

There was no immediate ‍comment from the Bangladesh authorities on India’s move.

New Delhi stressed that it supported ​peace and stability in Bangladesh and had consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections conducted ​in a peaceful environment.

The latest diplomatic exchange comes amid heightened ‌political tensions in Bangladesh ahead of the election, with protests, counterprotests and growing concerns over law and order reported in recent ‌weeks. REUTERS