India’s new rule to licence computer imports by companies creating uncertainty

NEW DELHI – A recent decision by the Indian government requiring firms to get a licence to import personal computers could hinder the country’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business, said trade experts and industry watchers.

The commerce ministry on Aug 3 announced that companies will need a government licence to import laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers, bringing an end to earlier unfettered imports, even as the South Asian country aims to be a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Amid an anticipated scramble for licences, confusion over incoming shipments and concern that the new rule would hurt consumer sales during the October run up to the festivals of Durga Puja and Deepavali, the government pushed back implementation by three months to Oct 31.

While Indian media reported that the government is not capping imports to weed out Chinese firms suspected to be security risks, many commentators noted that the move was reminiscent of Licence Raj – a regime of strict government control and regulation of the Indian economy from the 1950s to 1990.

“For India to build a strong domestic electronics manufacturing sector, it cannot escape being tied to the global value chains, which means allowing companies to import electronic components and laptops freely,” said Assistant Professor Anupam Manur at the Takshashila Institution, a Bengaluru-based independent think-tank and school of public policy.

“But, India has high tariffs on electronic components that go into manufacturing the laptops. Therefore, if India wants a manufacturing base, it needs to reduce tariffs and free up imports of components as well.”

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative, the government this year announced a US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) incentive scheme to attract technology firms to manufacture IT hardware, including laptops and tablets.

This comes after a successful 2020 incentive scheme to push phone production in India, which leveraged companies seeking to diversify their supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic and worsening ties between China and the United States.

India, too, is dependent on China for IT hardware.

The Indian market for laptops and personal computers is worth around US$8 billion annually, with around 65 per cent of laptops and personal computers being imported, according to data from tech market research firm Counterpoint Research.

China accounts for 70 to 80 per cent of these imports.

Still, domestic manufacturers have interpreted the new licence regime as being aimed at pushing manufacturers to make their products in India.

Indian electronics manufacturing company Dixon Technologies, whose shares trended upwards after the licence announcement, said it would move in a “very aggressive” manner to capture market share.

“We feel strongly that the success story of the automotive sector – where India emerged as a manufacturing and export hub - could be replicated in electronics manufacturing,” Dixon chief financial officer Saurabh Gupta told The Straits Times.

The licence announcement also came after Indian conglomerate Reliance launched its JioBook laptop, which has an 11-inch HD screen, and is priced at 16,499 rupees (S$268).