India’s bid to reduce drug dependence on China remains a work in progress: Experts

NEW DELHI - India has been taking measures to wean off dependence on China for ingredients that go into making a variety of drugs, including antibiotics.

But three years after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains from China, India is still a long way off from reducing imports of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) – chemicals that are responsible for the therapeutic effect of drugs, noted industry experts.

Instead, India imported APIs and drugs worth 352.49 billion rupees (S$5.7 billion) in 2021-22, up from 285.29 billion rupees the previous year, according to government figures.

In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, construction has started on a pharmaceutical park spread over 362 ha, while in the western state of Gujarat work has started on a similar park spread over 809 ha.

Land for a third park is being acquired in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The parks, which are expected to be ready in two years’ time, are in addition to the government giving Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) worth US$2 billion (S$2.65 billion) for manufacturing 53 APIs like Levofloxacin, an antibiotic used to treat pneumonia, for which India is heavily dependent on China.

Manufacturing has already started for about three dozen APIs like para-aminophenol, a raw material for paracetamol, but volumes are yet to reach a point where imports can be cut, noted industry experts.

“The realisation of the benefit of the (PLI) scheme will take time as the incubation time is high,” said Mr Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

Under the PLI scheme, different incentives are given for different products over a period of time. For instance, products that require fermentation, a process to create microorganisms for antibiotics and others, will get 20 per cent of the total cost to push up manufacturing between FY24-27.

On the pharmaceutical parks, Mr Jain said: “India aims to create clusters for developing an ecosystem for bulk drug manufacturers. These clusters will be of great help as they facilitate faster clearance, efficiency and product development initiatives.”

India is the biggest supplier of generic drugs in the world, meeting more than 50 per cent of global demand for many vaccines. Still, the US$42 billion sector is heavily dependent on China for APIs.

According to a government report, India imports about 68 per cent of its APIs from China as it is a cheaper option than manufacturing them domestically.

And the dependence on China for “certain life-saving antibiotics” like penicillin and azithromycin, used to treat bacterial infections such as bronchitis, is about 80 to 90 per cent, according to industry data.