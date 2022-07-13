India preparing to submit new climate targets to UN in September

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - India is set to finally submit official plans to cut emissions to the United Nations, as one of the world's largest polluters backs away from a threat to withhold more climate commitments until rich nations provide more funds for poorer countries.

The South Asian country is preparing to put forward the document - an obligation under the Paris Agreement - in September, according to people with knowledge of the matter, just weeks before crucial COP27 climate talks in Egypt.

The official commitment would come close to a year after countries were told to submit updated targets by the UN before last November's summit in Glasgow.

India's delay has been striking given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise announcement at COP26 that his country would reach net-zero emissions by 2070. In the short term, he said the country would build enough carbon-free electricity generation capacity to reach 500 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

But Mr Modi has also said that further ambition from India depends on financial help from rich countries.

In Glasgow, he argued that India alone should get US$1 trillion (S$1.4 trillion) in climate funding out to 2030.

The country will need to spend more than US$12 trillion by 2060 to put it on track to reach net-zero emissions, according to Standard Chartered.

Mr Modi's demands are unlikely to be met. Rich nations have said that they will only be able to meet a 2020 goal to provide US$100 billion a year in climate finance to poorer countries in 2023.

India's failure to follow up its net-zero pledge with formal targets has drawn criticism from some experts.

The 2070 goal is "an incredible target for a country that is still years away from peaking its emissions", said Ms Shikha Bhasin, senior program lead at Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a non-profit organisation.

"The world would benefit much more from real climate ambition being implemented and realised. This, unfortunately, remains abysmally absent."

Mr Modi's government is also under pressure as the incoming hosts of the Group of 20. It will take over the presidency at the end of the year. Developing nations have lobbied hard for rich countries to contribute more to helping them transition to clean energy and adapt to climate change. Showing they are doing their part can help strengthen that argument.

"India will gain more credibility in international climate negotiations if it submitted the new targets in writing as other countries have done," said Ms Kanika Chawla, program manager at UN Energy.