India hosts dialogue, seeks to play a role to ease Myanmar crisis which complements Asean’s efforts

NEW DELHI – India is seeking to play a role in helping to formulate a plan for crisis-hit Myanmar by recently hosting the second meeting of a Track 1.5 dialogue, involving mid-level officials, including those from Myanmar, and academics.

While the back-channel diplomatic dialogue is a Thai-led initiative, India is seeking, through these semi-official talks, to be part of a regional solution with the crisis in Myanmar having the potential to bring instability along the border with India, said analysts.

Track 1.5 dialogues typically include government officials and non-governmental representatives. This kind of back-channel diplomacy is seen as a way to address challenging diplomatic situations.

Hosted by Indian think-tank the Indian Council for World Affairs, participants were able to have a free exchange of views, something not always possible in official talks, said sources, with the aim to come up with an action plan by the next meeting in Laos soon.

Besides Indian officials and representatives of Myanmar’s military regime, the meeting also saw representation from Bangladesh and five Asean countries, namely Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Indonesia, which is the chair of Asean for 2023.

“This meeting, at least on paper, is a way to collaborate with other countries in South and South-east Asia that share borders with Myanmar to contain the cross-border spillover of the instability,” said Mr Angshuman Choudhury, associate fellow at the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research.

India is concerned by Myanmar’s military bombing areas close to the border between the two countries in the fight against insurgents.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees, a majority of them from the Chin ethnic group, have also crossed over into Mizoram, India, to escape the violence.

Mr Choudhury added that India is keen to project itself “as a key regional player that enjoys diplomatic convening power and has the ability to get stakeholders to work together towards resolving a crisis”.

The Track 1.5 dialogue, which was held on April 25, was a follow-up meeting to the first one held in Bangkok in March.

The latest discussions centred on an expedited delivery of humanitarian aid to Myanmar, a regional coordinated approach to combat transnational crimes and seeking political space for dialogue and reducing violence, the sources said.

The Track 1.5 dialogue comes amid Asean’s stalled “five-point consensus” – its road map for peace in Myanmar drawn up in April 2021 – and the sources maintained that the meeting was to add to Asean’s efforts.

Participants agreed that countries needed to support Asean efforts in Myanmar, the sources added.

The junta has refused to honour the five-point peace plan, which calls for an immediate end to violence in the country; dialogue among all parties concerned; allowing a special envoy to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process; provision of humanitarian assistance by Asean; and allowing the bloc’s special envoy and delegation to visit Myanmar to meet all parties concerned.

Thai PBS World, an online English news website of the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, said that the Track 1.5 dialogue “was initiated by Thailand, as a way of opening additional channels for dialogue among stakeholders affected by the Myanmar crisis”. It further said the dialogue is focusing on issues related to the Asean five-point consensus to move the peace process forward.