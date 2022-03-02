India avoids condemning Putin to get weapons for China fight

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - India plans to avoid condemning Mr Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine as it needs Russian weapons in its standoff with China, and officials in New Delhi are confident the US won't apply much pressure, people familiar with the matter said.

Moscow has been one of India's biggest weapons suppliers since the Cold War, with more than half of India's fighter jets and all of its tanks coming from the country.

Russia also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hardline policies in the disputed region of Kashmir, which were widely criticised.

Both factors are holding Mr Modi back from publicly censuring Mr Putin along with the US, Europe and other nations, said the people who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorised to speak to the media.

India raised eyebrows over the weekend when it joined China and the United Arab Emirates in abstaining from voting on a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the invasion, which was ultimately vetoed by Russia.

India needs Moscow's diplomatic support and weaponry to deal with neighbouring China, particularly after the two nations clashed along their Himalayan border.

India and China have been in conflict over the past two years, with both sides amassing troops, tanks and artillery guns.

Mr Modi's government is also confident Washington will look the other way on this issue as India becomes a more important US partner in taking on China in the Asia-Pacific region, the people said.

India is part of the so-called Quad group with the US, Japan and Australia that has sought to counter China's influence.

India's External Affairs Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday (March 1) that New Delhi's position on Russia was based on "certain very careful considerations" when it came to UN resolutions.

"We will consider all of them in their entirety and take decisions in our best interests," he said.

"It's hard to imagine Washington moving away from its determination to expand defence and security ties with India over the past 20 years," said Ms Nilanthi Samaranayake, Director of the Strategy and Policy Analysis Program at CNA, a research organisation in the Washington area.

"India has a history of pursuing its own path in international affairs, despite external pressure."

Mr Putin visited India in December to shore up ties after Mr Modi's government bought US$5 billion (S$6.79 billion) in weapons, including Russia's S-400 advanced missile defence system.