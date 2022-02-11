Checking China: What is the Quad alliance?

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Foreign ministers of the "Quad" - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - meet in Melbourne on Friday (Feb 11), cementing an alliance designed to counter China's forceful push across the Asia-Pacific region.

The grouping has emerged and receded from prominence over the years but gained new traction following deadly border clashes between India and China in 2020, and a recent surge in Australian diplomatic and commercial confrontations with Beijing.

Members stress it is not an "Asian Nato" and portray it as a group that can offer others in the region an alternative to China in areas including Covid-19 resources, disaster relief and cyber security.

Roots in 2004 tsunami relief

The four first came together for relief operations after the Indonesia earthquake of Jan 26, 2004, sent devastating tsunami waves along India's eastern coastline, killing about 230,000 people.

Three years later, the four countries formed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. Japan's then prime minister Shinzo Abe was said to be a driving force in the effort.

The Quad's first main act was to conduct joint naval exercises under the existing US-India bilateral Malabar exercise format.

But a year later, then Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd backed away from the nascent alliance, not wanting to be part of a group seen as openly challenging China, which had become a powerful economic partner of Australia.

Australia returns to fold

A decade later, China's increasingly aggressive push to build regional networks and project its military power, especially in the South China Sea, and violent border clashes with India, prodded the four back together, with Canberra now a more committed partner.

They all participated in the 2020 Malabar exercises, making the group appear increasingly like a military alliance.

Beijing lashed out in response, branding it a Cold War-type organisation dedicated to containing China.

Biden's stamp

While the Trump administration put some effort into sustaining the Quad, President Joe Biden went further, convening, virtually, the first summit of Quad leaders in March 2021 just weeks after becoming president.

In September 2021, the four met in person in Washington, elevating the grouping further - still without creating a formal institution.

It was an example of Washington's new approach of building coalitions of countries and institutions around specific mutual needs, regionally and globally, rather than traditional security alliances.

That means, Washington says, the Quad can work with other groupings, such as Asean, when interests overlap.