India and Asean must build resilience to tackle challenges: Vivian Balakrishnan

KOLKATA - Asean nations and India rallied to one another's aid during the past two and a half years, and will emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic as links between both regions are enhanced, said Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (June 16).

Speaking at the opening of the Special Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi, he added it is crucial that both regions build resilience to tackle ongoing and future challenges.

"The sharpening superpower rivalry between the US and China has direct implications for all of us in Asia," he noted.

"These developments, if left unchecked, can threaten the old system of peace and stability which we have been dependent on for the basis of our growth, development and prosperity over many decades."

The minister co-chaired Thursday's meeting - hosted by India to mark the 30th anniversary of its dialogue relations with Asean - with Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar.

Speaking virtually to the media later in the day, Dr Balakrishnan said focus areas for the multilateral partnership include sustainable development and infrastructure development, especially in areas that enhance both physical and digital connectivity between India and Asean.

Dr Balakrishan highlighted ongoing plans to link Singapore's PayNow and India's Unified Payments Interface real-time payment systems. This will enable convenient, low-cost fund transfers directly between bank accounts in both countries.

"Imagine if we could do that on an Asean-wide scale… it would facilitate businesses, it would increase opportunities for manufacturers across a much larger market," he said, noting that the Asean countries and India accounted for a population of more than two billion and a combined gross domestic product of nearly US$6 trillion (S$8.3 trillion).

India and Singapore enjoy "excellent" ties, Dr Balakrishnan added, noting that trade between both nations improved despite the pandemic.

In 2021, India's exports to Singapore went up 30 per cent from the previous year, while Singapore was India's largest foreign direct investment (FDI) partner, accounting for 27 per cent of the South Asian nation's record-high US$83.6 billion annual FDI inflow in 2021-22.

"India is an economy which is maturing quickly, leapfrogging, taking advantage of digital opportunities... We need to watch (it) closely and look for opportunities to invest and collaborate in," he said, noting how sectors such as the digital economy as well as green sustainable development offer Singapore companies numerous opportunities.

Dr Balakrishnan dispelled the argument by some analysts that New Delhi's active role in the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework risks undermining Asean's relevance for India and make it less important for the country's strategic engagement in the region.