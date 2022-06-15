Minister Vivian visits India for Special Asean-India Foreign Ministers' meeting

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit India from Wednesday (June 15) to Friday.

Dr Balakrishnan will be in New Delhi to co-chair the Special Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The meeting marks the 30th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Relations, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The foreign ministers will discuss ways to strengthen the Asean-India Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Dr Balakrishnan will also call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the other Asean foreign ministers attending the meeting and Asean Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

Dr Balakrishnan will deliver remarks at the Ministerial Session of the Delhi Dialogue XII on Thursday.

He will also have separate meetings with Dr Jaishankar, as well as other ministers and parliamentarians from India.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied on the trip by officials from MFA.