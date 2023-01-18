How same-sex marriage could become legal in India

NEW DELHI – India’s highest court will hear arguments on whether to legalise same-sex marriage on March 13, a landmark for the country of 1.4 billion people and for the global movement for LGBTQ rights.

A ruling that finds gay marriages are allowed under India’s constitution would run counter to the socially conservative sentiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as wide swaths of the country’s Muslim community.

But younger Indians tend to be more accepting, and absent any intervention from Parliament, the court’s decision will be the law of the land.

1. What’s the legal situation now?

In India, marriage is governed by different laws tailored to the country’s religious groups. All limit marriage to male-female couples. But legal rights for LGBTQ people in India have been expanding over the past decade, led almost entirely by the Supreme Court.

In 2014, it laid the groundwork by giving legal recognition to non-binary or transgender persons as a “third gender”.

In 2017, it strengthened the right to privacy, and also recognised sexual orientation as an essential attribute of an individual’s privacy and dignity.

In 2018, it decriminalised homosexual sex – overturning a British colonial-era law – and expanded constitutional rights for LGBTQ people.

Last year, the court instituted protections for what it called “atypical” families. It’s a broad category that includes, for example, single parents, blended families or kinship relationships – and same-sex couples. The court said that such non-traditional manifestations of families are equally deserving of benefits under various social welfare legislation.

2. Where does the government stand?

The ruling party, the BJP, opposed broadening the Hindu Marriage Act to include same-sex marriages in 2020, arguing that such unions are out of step with Indian values and culture. The Supreme Court has asked the government to officially weigh in on the current case; as of mid-January it had yet to do so. Mr Sushil Modi, a BJP lawmaker, told Parliament in December that a question of such social significance shouldn’t be left to “a couple of judges.” He has urged the government to strongly argue against legal sanction for gay marriages.

3. What about religious leaders?

Leaders of India’s most prominent religious groups either don’t support LGBTQ rights or avoided commenting. But among the Hindu majority – roughly 80 per cent of the country – there’s been a gradual shift in how religious leaders engage with the community.