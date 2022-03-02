Hong Kong plans four-day lockdown during mass testing period: Report

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong is planning a four-day limited lockdown during a proposed nine-day Covid-19 compulsory testing blitz later this month, local news outlet HK01 reported on Wednesday (March 2).

The preliminary plan is to test the financial hub's 7.4 million people from March 26 to April 3, the HK01 said, citing people it did not identify.

The Hong Kong government, which will consult Beijing before finalising the plan, has taken into account expert opinions that it will be most effective to conduct the mass testing when the outbreak "naturally eases", according to the report.

Residents must stay at home during the first four days of the nine-day citywide testing, except for going to pharmacies or supermarkets, said the report, adding that the limited lockdown is expected to be lifted from the fifth day.

On Tuesday, local media reports said officials were aiming for testing three times over nine days, while Hong Kong's core financial services, including the operations of the stock exchange, will continue during the period.

The city has been grappling with its worst coronavirus outbreak to date, with one of the world's highest Covid-19 death rates.

Waves of panic-buying have stripped supermarkets and pharmacies of supplies as new cases ballooned from a few hundred a day to more than 32,000 on Tuesday.

Hong Kong has contacted major supermarkets, urging them to ensure a sufficient supply of goods, according to a government statement on Tuesday.

The government has also been working with neighbouring Guangdong province and Shenzhen "to broaden the means to ensure the stable supplies of fresh food, vegetables and other goods", it said.