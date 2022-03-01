Hong Kong to lock down city for mass testing: Report

People queueing for community Covid-19 testing in Hong Kong on Feb 25, 2022 PHOTO: REUTERS
HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong officials are planning to conduct its citywide mandatory testing with a lockdown to ensure effectiveness, Sing Tao Daily reported.

The mass testing for the city's 7.4 million people will be held after March 17, Sing Tao Daily said, citing unidentified people.

Officials are targeting to hold three testings within nine days, together with a lockdown to maximize the effect, the report said.

The city's core financial services including the operations of the Hong Kong stock exchange and Covid vaccination programme will continue during mass testing, according to the report, adding that officials are still working out the details.

Hong Kong residents, however, can still go out and buy necessities and food during the lockdown, Hong Kong Economic Times reported, citing unidentified people.

Meanwhilew, The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel alert for Hong Kong by two levels, citing a high level of Covid-19 transmission.

Hong Kong is battling to contain an outbreak of the Omicron variant that has strained its healthcare system, and raised questions about its Covid Zero strategy. The city registered a daily record of 34,466 reported virus cases on Monday (Feb 28).

