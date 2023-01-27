Google introduces slew of Android changes to comply with antitrust ruling in India

NEW DELHI - Google has been compelled to loosen its monopolistic clutch on India, its largest Android user market, with changes that may have far-reaching implications for the tech giant’s business model in the country and beyond.

It announced a slew of fundamental changes on Wednesday to the way its mobile operating system works, after it was slapped with an antitrust order in October 2022 by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile devices market.

Around 97 per cent of more than 600 million smartphones in India run on Google’s Android operating system.

Google was fined over 13.37 billion rupees (S$215 million) and ordered to take corrective measures.

A key change will allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices, instead of forcing them to load the entire suite of Google products. Another important CCI directive will see users allowed to choose their default search engine when setting up a new Android device.

This climbdown comes after the Supreme Court last week refused Google’s appeal to block the CCI’s ruling.

The order has been welcomed by players in the country’s digital economy, which is projected to be worth US$800 billion (S$1.05 trillion) by 2030.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (AIDF), a think-tank for India’s digital start-ups, described the verdict as a “monumental step towards fair competition and practices in India”.

The order “could potentially embolden the start-up ecosystem in the country, boost innovation, and encourage smaller players to enter the market”, it said.

Dr Ritesh Malik, one of AIDF’s co-founders, told The Straits Times that Google’s practice of forcing OEMs to pre-install its bouquet of applications had marginalised competitors, harming innovation and consumer interest. “Google either purchased emerging players or used services such as bundling to nip competition in the bud... The recent order will allow app developers a level playing field in maps, video streaming, search platforms and mail services,” he said.

One of the many companies keenly tracking the outcome of this case is MapmyIndia. It launched its maps app in 2004, even before Google Maps began operations in the country around 2008.

But the firm’s first-mover advantage did not translate to a significant share of the consumer navigation app market given Google’s anti-competitive practices, said its CEO Rohan Verma.

Forcing Google Maps on Android smartphone users with no option of uninstalling it, and making them use its search services exclusively, which automatically direct location-related queries to Google Maps, effectively pushed MapmyIndia out of the consumer app market, he said.

“They gave prominence to their own product inside a search engine when search engines are meant to help people discover content organically,” Mr Verma told ST, adding that Google’s control of “gateways” to the Internet, such as its widely used operating system, browser, app store, digital advertising and app billing systems, had left the firm as well as Indian users “entrapped”.

“This level of control has made it pretty much impossible for MapmyIndia to grow our consumer app business,” he said.