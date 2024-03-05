Google agrees to restore deleted Indian apps, IT minister says

NEW DELHI - Alphabet’s Google has agreed to restore the Indian apps it deleted from the Play Store after a dispute over service fee payments, India’s information technology minister said on March 5, following pushback from the government and startups.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The American firm on March 1 removed the apps of 10 Indian firms, including popular ones by Matrimony.com, for not complying with its policy of paying a service fee when in-app payment options other than Google’s are used.

Google imposes a fee of 11 per cent to 26 per cent on in-app payments, and received the green light to charge the fee or remove apps by non-compliant developers after two court decisions in January and February.

The app removals sparked criticism from Indian companies, many of which have been at odds with Google for years and criticised its practices.

Google has maintained that its in-app fee helps develop and promote the Android and Play Store ecosystem.

In India, its Android platform dominates the mobile market, with 94 per cent of phones sold there making use of the operating system.

“We believe that in the coming months, both the start-up community as well as Google would be able to come to a long-term resolution,” IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Reuters partner ANI. REUTERS