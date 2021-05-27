Covid-19 duties a challenge for India's police

BANGALORE - India's police, not known for their soft touch, are struggling with enforcing Covid-19 restrictions, with reports of excessive use of force emerging across the country.

But they have also made great efforts to creatively get people to observe Covid-19 rules, with songs, dances and skits among the police's arsenal of community policing moves.

India has recorded more than 26.9 million Covid infections and 300,000 deaths since March 2020.

As it grapples with a second wave of Covid-19, the federal government has avoided imposing a lockdown, but most state governments have opted to do so on their own.

Local police agencies are tasked not only with enforcing closure of shops within lockdown deadlines, but also ensuring social distancing, wearing of masks and managing vehicle movement under pandemic restrictions.

The local police station is the primary port of access to state services, like helping people who need urgent assistance, monitoring people on quarantine or home isolation, providing information and delivering essential supplies to vulnerable groups.

As the lockdown brings officers into greater contact with citizens, there has been friction. In every region with lockdowns, it is a common sight to see the police walk around with batons and beat up traders and vendors as the deadline for business closure nears.

In many regions, the police have used punishments ranging from the humiliating to the fatal:

- In Hyderabad, police are inexplicably beating up delivery agents who work with food delivery apps, even though they are allowed to operate all day.

- In Bangalore, police are performing mock pujas, or prayer rituals, to ridicule those who are not wearing masks, and in other instances, seize vehicles of people violating the curfew.

- In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, police made 17 guests in an overcrowded wedding do the frog jump for violating social distancing norms.

- In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, policemen beat to death Faisal, an 18-year-old vegetable vendor, for not closing shop within the deadline. After residents mounted a protest, the constable was suspended, said the Unnao police, and the superintendent of police in charge is due to be booked for murder.

These reports illustrate the fear some have about the police here.

The National Human Rights Commission, a government body dealing with human rights violations, found that 194 people died in police custody in 2019. Its reports said that police violence is a daily reality in India, with batons and tear gas used for crowd control and beatings regularly rained on people to extract confessions or compliance. Officers are rarely convicted overtheir actions.

India has 144 police personnel for every 100,000 people, well below the United Nation's recommended 222 per 100,000 and lower than most other countries, like Britain, with 226 or the Philippines, with 174. They also work much longer hours.

The pandemic has presented a new challenge for this understaffed, underfunded and hard-boiled arm of the government.

"As it is, the police are overworked, and now this is another job they're doing for 15 months. Here and there, police lose their patience and use force. After we saw some bad incidents in the first wave, we circulated advisories to state police departments on using softer methods to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour," said Mr Prakash Singh, former director general of the Uttar Pradesh police and chairman of Indian Police Foundation, whichworks on police reforms.

Of the total police budget, 80 per cent to 90 per cent goes towards personnel costs. The smallest chunk of the budget is reserved for community policing and training in citizen outreach, the jobs the police have to do under the pandemic.

"We have learnt that a lockdown is not a normal curfew like during riots or conflict. This is community policing. Under a pandemic, life has to go on, goods vehicles have to be allowed, shops have to open at limited times, but people have to be kept indoors," said Karnataka's Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood, who tweets often requesting the public not to argue with the police.

A senior police official in Uttar Pradesh who did not want to be named said that "people - including politicians - were not wearing masks or following social distancing norms" during village election campaigns in April.

After these polls, more than 1,900 policemen tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. In the first wave, around 15,000 were infected with Covid-19, and 94 died in the past year.

Mr Manoj Abraham, Inspector General of the Kerala police, said: "We are trying to discipline an unconcerned society to follow health protocols with polite persuasion on the one hand, and fighting the unseen virus on the other, risking our lives and the lives of family members."

Mr Sood said: "Every death affects the morale of an already stressed out department."

After 102 police personnel in Karnataka died of Covid-19 in the first wave, the state offered a compensation of 3 million rupees (S$54,600) to the family of the deceased and "aggressively vaccinated" its 90,000-strong force.

Still, the deadlier second wave has resulted in the deaths of 47 police personnel in the state, including a 28-year-old police sub-inspector who was seven months pregnant, Mr Sood said.

He added that his department has been pushing forcreative and friendly methods of encouraging Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Individual policemen have gone beyond their call of duty, donating blood, helping health workers and keeping an eye on children orphaned by Covid-19.

The police have also been trying new ways to get people to follow the rules:

- Policemen in Bangalore sing folk-style songs on their megaphone about the benefits of staying home.

- In Kerala, a dance video by six uniformed male and female cops wearing masks went viral.

- In Chennai, constables wear silly coronavirus helmets at checkpoints.

- In Mumbai, they perform skits at markets to promote hand sanitising, the most theatrical actor playing the scary Coronavirus.

- In Delhi and Mumbai, the police transport patients on the verge of death in their control room vehicles.

- In Lucknow, the police have created an oxygen bank, amid reports of a shortage.

Mr Singh said that the perception that the Indian police are by nature callous, brutal and cruel needs a rethink. "We have seen the humane side of the police in the pandemic, and we need to promote and encourage that," he added.