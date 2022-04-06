Climate change is making Afghanistan's hunger crisis worse

KABUL (BLOOMBERG) - Drought had already devastated Mr Allawddin Rahimi's wheat fields when the Taliban reached his village in northern Afghanistan. The group's takeover left him with no choice but to flee.

"I wasn't worried about the Taliban's return as much as I was worried about the drought that dried up our only revenue and source of food," Mr Rahimi, 37, said from the port city of Bandar Abbas in neighbouring Iran, where he arrived in November to search for a job.

He now earns about US$3.50 (S$4.80) a day as a labourer on a construction site, which he sends home to support a family of seven in Afghanistan's Balkh province.

As the planet warms, the worst dry spell in two decades has coincided with Afghanistan's political and economic upheaval.

Climate change is expected to have severe effects on the country over the coming decades, with the ousted Afghan government and the United Nations (UN) projecting extreme temperature rises of more than 6 deg C if global carbon emissions are left unchecked.

Already one of the world's poorest countries, its economy's dislocation from billions of dollars in aid leaves Afghanistan more ill-equipped than ever to confront the challenges of global warming and reduced rainfall.

The fallout from the Taliban's takeover, coupled with the drought and soaring wheat prices thanks to Russia's war with Ukraine, means that some 10 million people - more than a quarter of Afghanistan's population - are near famine.

For the first time, city residents are as vulnerable to starvation as rural citizens who rely on local crops for income and sustenance, according to the Afghan Analysts Network, a research organisation in Kabul.

"The overarching drivers on top of a whole lot of other things are the drought and the economic crisis," Ms Mary Ellen McGroarty, country director for the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), said in an interview from Kabul.

"They're just wiping away the coping mechanisms that households would normally have."

It's not just rural farmers who are suffering.

Mr Sayed Ehsan was once a teacher in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh. After the Taliban closed his school for months, he borrowed US$5,000 from a relative and sold his wife's jewels for around US$1,000 to buy a taxi.