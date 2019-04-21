Sri Lanka explosions: Anwar Ibrahim calls attacks 'a horrible and senseless tragedy'

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim has called the multiple attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka "a horrible and senseless tragedy".

More than 100 people were killed and over 400 injured after three Sri Lankan churches and three hotels were hit by a string of explosions on Easter Sunday (April 21).

"A horrible & senseless tragedy on a holy day for our Christian friends. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & their mourning families, just as our support is with the government in bringing the perpetrators to justice," Datuk Seri Anwar said in a tweet on Sunday.

Mr Anwar's wife, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, also took to Twitter to express her condemnation of the attacks.

"I strongly condemn the act of terrorism that killed more than 130 people in Sri Lanka today. Easter is a joyous occasion for Christians and to commit such an act on such a day or any day is truly condemnable. Our prayers are with with Sri Lankans during this difficult period," the deputy prime minister said in her tweet.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church in Israel voiced support for Sri Lanka’s Christians and condemned the attacks, Agence France-Presse reported on Sunday.

A statement issued in Jerusalem said the blasts were particularly sad, as they “came while Christians celebrate Easter”.

“We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation,” the statement said. “We also express our solidarity with Sri Lanka and all its inhabitants in their various religious and ethnic backgrounds.”

The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The German government also expressed shock over the series of bombings in Sri Lanka. "We're horrified by the news that Christians in Sri Lanka were attacked and killed during Easter services," wrote Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Twitter.

"We mourn them and pray for the injured and their family members. Terrorism, religious hatred and intolerance cannot be allowed to win," added the spokesman.

The German Foreign Office's crisis reaction centre wrote that the situation in Sri Lanka was unclear and that it was trying to determine whether German nationals were affected by the attack, DPA news agency reported.

In Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani "strongly” condemned the series of coordinated explosions. Mr Ghani sent his “deepest condolences to the victims and their families who lost their dear ones on this sacred” Easter, DPA reported.

Mr Ghani added that “targeting worshippers is appalling,” saying that Afghanistan stands "in solidarity" with Sri Lanka “on this dark day.”

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on his official Twitter account: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the ugly terrorist attacks against innocent worshippers and civilians in Sri Lanka.”

“Our deepest condolences... We strongly condemn these horrific crimes as we stand together in the fight against terrorism and its ideology of hate,” Mr Safadi said, according to Xinhua.