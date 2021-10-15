At least 16 dead in Afghan mosque blasts: Hospital

KABUL (AFP, REUTERS) - At least 16 people were killed and 32 wounded when explosions hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday (Oct 15), a hospital spokesman told AFP.

"Sixteen dead bodies and 32 wounded were taken to the Mirwais Hospital," a spokesman for the southern city's central hospital said.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately identified, but it came exactly a week after a suicide bomb attack on Shiite worshippers in the northern city of Kunduz, that was claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

Photographs posted by journalists on social media showed many people apparently dead or seriously wounded on the bloody floor of the mosque.

Nematullah Wafa, a former member of the provincial council, said the blast occurred at the city's Imam Bargah mosque.

An eyewitness told AFP he heard three explosions, one at the main door of the mosque, another at a southern area, and a third where worshippers wash themselves.

Taliban special forces arrived at the mosque to secure the site and an appeal went out to residents to donate blood for the victims.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blast, coming so soon after the Kunduz attack underlined the increasingly uncertain security in Afghanistan as ISIS has stepped up operations following the Taliban victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.