Zika victim in Perak dies, with virus believed to be locally transmitted

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man who was infected with Zika, a viral disease transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, died on Friday morning (Oct 18).

Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said there was a possibility that the man from Manjung died due to the virus, which is believed to be locally transmitted.

He, however, said further investigations are still being carried out by the ministry.

"The virus is most likely locally transmitted, but in depth investigations are being carried out, " he said.

On Wednesday (Oct 16), Dr Noor Hisham said that the ministry's disease control division was alerted by the Perak Health Department on Oct 12 regarding a single suspected Zika case.

He had said that a test conducted by the Institute of Medical Research the next day found the result to be positive.

The patient was hospitalised on Sept 27 after he showed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

On Sept 29, he was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Manjung Hospital.