YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

YANGON (REUTERS) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmar's military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the South-east Asian country.

"We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws," a YouTube spokesman said in a statement in response to a Reuters question.

The channels taken down include the state network MRTV (Myanma Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, according to the US tech giant.

This story is developing.

