Wuhan mayor says containing virus still a severe, complex task

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan remains "severe and complex", its mayor, Mr Zhou Xianwang, said on Friday (Jan 31).

Supplies of masks and other medical resources are still inadequate, vice-mayor Xu Honglan said.

Mr Zhou and Ms Xu were speaking at a televised press conference.

Wuhan, capital of China's central Hubei province, is the epicentre of the fast-spreading virus, which has killed more than 200 people.