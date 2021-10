KUALA LUMPUR - Momentum is building for Sarawak to head to the ballot next month, especially after Malaysia's electoral authorities set Nov 20 for the Melaka polls despite the country still logging more than 5,000 Covid-19 cases daily.

The campaign for the two states could well overlap, well-placed sources told The Straits Times, given that there seems to be little sense in allowing one state to proceed with an election and not another.