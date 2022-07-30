When is Malaysia's next general election?

Come Monday, all bets are off again on what happens next in Malaysian politics.

The confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) on not dissolving Parliament, signed last year between the Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration and the main opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH), expires tomorrow, leaving the government back on precarious ground and Malaysians with a sense of deja vu.

Political instability has been a persistent feature since an unprecedented change of government in 2018 ended Umno's six decades of one-party rule, with the country seeing four prime ministers in as many years.

