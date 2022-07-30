When is Malaysia's next general election?

All eyes are on when Malaysia’s next general election will be called, as the accord between the government and the Opposition to hold off dissolving Parliament expires this week.
Asian Insider examines the factors at play and how prepared the parties are.
When will Malaysia vote?
Come Monday, all bets are off again on what happens next in Malaysian politics.
The confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) on not dissolving Parliament, signed last year between the Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration and the main opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH), expires tomorrow, leaving the government back on precarious ground and Malaysians with a sense of deja vu.
Political instability has been a persistent feature since an unprecedented change of government in 2018 ended Umno's six decades of one-party rule, with the country seeing four prime ministers in as many years.
Malaysia election: What are the possible dates for polling day?
Malaysia's current Parliament ends its term in July 2023, five years after it first sat.
This means a general election must be called by September 2023, not more than 60 days after the legislature is automatically dissolved.
Here are key events that may influence when Malaysians vote for a new government.
What's the state of Malaysia's opposition parties as election looms?
Malaysia's 15th general election promises to be a crowded affair, as alliances among the opposition - and parties themselves - have become increasingly splintered due to ideological differences and political rivalry.
Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which is led by Umno, is said to be readying itself for an election by the end of this year.
The Straits Times takes a look at the state of readiness among Malaysia's opposition, should polls be called in the near future.
Muslim youth, the reluctant kingmakers in Malaysia's general election
Malaysia's coming general election will be a first for millions of young voters benefiting from a 2019 constitutional amendment that lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.
The cohort who will be eligible to vote for the first time - aged 25 and below - make up about a fifth of the estimated 21 million-strong electorate. Crucially, most of them will be Muslims, a demographic that makes up the majority in two-thirds of constituencies.
But Johor's state election in March this year and a recent Merdeka Centre survey of 1,216 young Muslims have raised a fundamental question - will they show up at the next general election?
Survey finds many young Malay Muslims not keen on voting
As politicians begin gearing up for the next general election in Malaysia, 24-year-old Ainnur Abidin finds herself at a crossroads - to vote or not.
The social media manager said not seeing an improvement in how the country is being run is the top reason for her ambivalence.
"It seems like things never really changed. Even if it did, we will only go back to square one. That's why I'm still deciding if I should vote or not," Ms Ainnur told The Straits Times.