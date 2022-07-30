Asian Insider

Malaysia election: What are the possible dates for polling day?

A general election in Malaysia must be called by September 2023. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Malaysia's current Parliament ends its term in July 2023, five years after it first sat.

This means a general election must be called by September 2023, not more than 60 days after the legislature is automatically dissolved.

