'Welcome back': Malaysia anticipates first VTL arrivals from Singapore

JOHOR BARU - Anticipation has built up on the Malaysian side of the border ahead of the arrival of the first batch of land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) passengers from Singapore on Monday morning (Nov 29).

A small crowd of onlookers, media personnel, and officials from bus companies have gathered at Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal, the designated VTL terminal.

A banner welcoming the arriving travellers "back to the homeland" has been unfurled.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad is set to greet the arriving passengers later on Monday.

The first VTL bus arrived at the Larkin terminal in Johor Baru at 9.15am. Passengers will need to undergo an on-arrival Covid-19 test before they are released.

VTL buses from Malaysia heading to Singapore, operated by Causeway Link, have started taking on passengers since 8am on Monday.

The much-anticipated land VTL will allow up to 1,440 citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders quarantine-free entry into each country on designated buses daily.

The Woodlands Causeway was reputed to be one of the world's busiest land border crossings before the pandemic. The Causeway and Tuas Second Link served about 415,000 travellers daily.

In Kuala Lumpur, the first VTL flight from Singapore landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 9.20am.

Singapore Airlines SQ108, with 240 passengers on board, was greeted with a water cannon salute on arrival.