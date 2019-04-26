Water supply restored in Klang Valley in just 14 hours despite warning of four days of dry taps

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Klang Valley residents received water supply sooner than expected after having braced themselves for four days of dry taps.

In 14 hours, Pengurusan Air Selangor completed works to improve the water supply system at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant.

The water cut, which began at 9am on Wednesday (April 24), affected 577 areas in the Klang Valley, but by 11pm on the same day, Air Selangor announced that the job was completed.

Mr C.S. Tan, who lives in Taman Bukit Indah, said water returned at about 6am on Thursday.

In preparation, Mr Tan stored several buckets of water and even filled up his bathtub even though his house has a large water tank.

The air in the Taman OUG morning market was electric.

The night before, one of the traders had seen on social media that maintenance work was well on its way to completion and that the impending water cut would not happen after all.

"I heard it through the grapevine that some areas that were in the affected list did not even experience any disruptions. When I heard that water supply was back today, it was a pleasant surprise," said roast pork seller Billy Yap, who lives in Cheras, where there was no rationing.

With the water supply restored, office cleaner Michelle Lim said she was slightly disappointed, as this means having to turn up for work, but she was impressed the job was finished so quickly.

The only dilemma she has on her hands is figuring what to do with all the water she has stored - some 1,700 litres in all.

"Throw it away? No! I'll use it for the washing machine, flushing the toilet and mopping," said Ms Lim.

On the Air Selangor Facebook page, people like Mr Ijam Al Haj, who lives in Taman Sri Andalas, facing Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang, said water returned to his home on the same day of the water cut.

Ms Chellame Salazid said she had water in her home in Section 51A, Petaling Jaya, by 8.30am on Thursday.

Though some areas were listed to be affected by the water cut, homes there did not see dry taps.

Ms Hazilah Zainuddin, who lives in Jalan Tepi Sungai, Klang, and Ms Latiffa Zam Zam, who works with Ms Hazilah in Section 17, Shah Alam, said they stored enough water for their families, but water in their homes was not cut on Wednesday.

Both said they did not know how to feel, but thought it was a blessing. They plan to use the water stored prudently.

On the Air Selangor Facebook page, thanks and congratulations flowed for the company over its speedy workmanship.

Ms Liyana Fandey thanked Air Selangor for being quick and transparent about what was happening every few hours.

"We appreciate all your updates," she wrote.

Air Selangor had regularly updated its Facebook page not just posting press statements, but also replying to messages and sharing videos from the worksite to update netizens on the latest happenings.

In a press statement on Wednesday night, Air Selangor customer relationship and communication department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said the process of distributing treated water supply to main reservoirs and the main distribution system will be carried out before water is distributed to customers.

Mr Abdul Raof said the supply recovery will vary from one area to another depending on the geographical location and altitude of customers' premises.