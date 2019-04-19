Over four million consumers to be affected by largest water cut in Selangor on Wednesday

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Over four million consumers in Malaysia have been advised to store two days' worth of water ahead of the biggest water cut so far in Selangor state that begins on Wednesday (April 24).

The taps are expected to run dry for 86 hours to facilitate critical repairs at a water treatment plant managed by Pengurusan Air Selangor.

"Consumers are advised to store two days' worth of water supply during this period," said Air Selangor chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman during a press conference at the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) on Friday.

"Although the water disruption is expected to last for 86 hours, we expect water supply to resume to 50 per cent of the affected areas within 24 hours of repair works being done," he said.

Mr Suhaimi said water tankers will be deployed from Wednesday at critical sites such as hospitals, medical centres and haemodialysis centres.

"Consumers can also request water supply for emergencies such as to facilitate wedding celebrations or funerals," he added.

He said those in the manufacturing sector might want to source their own water supply during this period.

Over 620,000 households in the districts of Klang, Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor will be affected by the disruption in water supply.

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago said the water disruption was unavoidable due to the critical situation at the Selangor River Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2), which required immediate attention.

"It is critical that urgent repair works are done immediately to avoid an explosion at the plant," he said.

According to Mr Santiago, this was due to the deterioration in the plant's 32-kilowatt electrical cable and water piping systems.

He said Air Selangor had notified SPAN of the situation on March 27, with SPAN approving the repair works on April 10 following its own investigations.

He noted that plans were made last December for repair works to commence in July. However, the current situation warranted immediate action by Air Selangor.

If there was an explosion at the plant, he said, the disruption would be worse owing to the approaching May 1 holiday and the coming fasting month and Hari Raya festivities.