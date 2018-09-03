Watchdog queries independence of Malaysian institutions after Lim Guan Eng's acquittal

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The acquittal of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon over corruption charges raises questions of whether government institutions are truly independent of partisan interests in Malaysia, said an anti-graft watchdog.

Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) executive director Cynthia Gabriel expressed shock over the Penang High Court's decision on Monday (Sept 3), and said that this move underscores the need for public clarification and disciplinary sanctions to take place over the alleged corruption charges.

"C4, as an organisation championing anti-corruption and accountable governance, is concerned that our venerable institutions are subject to political interference and/or partisan motivations when it comes to corruption.

"We are concerned that politicians who have actually betrayed public trust may be allowed back into the system, while others may have to suffer from trumped-up charges in the interest of defending political supremacy rather than public interest," she said in a statement issued Monday.

She questioned how the High Court could easily acquit the duo from corruption charges, as former attorney-general Apandi Ali was confident in leading the prosecution previously.

"Either the previous AG was coerced to press charges in court, or the system is always stacked in favour of the existing government," she added.

According to Ms Gabriel, C4 had stressed in the past that Mr Lim needs to be cleared of corruption charges before assuming his Finance Minister position, in the name of good governance. Mr Lim was sworn in as Finance Minister on May 21. He was formerly the Penang chief minister.

"The ease of which he was acquitted, even when the prosecution asked for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, raises highly suspicious flags," she said.

Ms Gabriel said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) need to provide a transparent explanation to the public over the controversy surrounding the duo's acquittal from corruption charges.

"If they're expressing shock, then they are pushing the responsibility to the AGC. If they believed there was a case, MACC must explain to the public of the initial reasons for recommending charges to be pressed in the first place.

"We may also need to consider disciplinary sanctions over this imbroglio."

She said the public needs an assurance that the originating evidence and motivations in MACC's investigations are valid.

"Otherwise, if the charges are revealed to be politically motivated, then there is a pressing need for greater reform in insulating Malaysian institutions from political interference," she said while proposing for the public prosecutor's office to be removed from the AG's purview.

"Public confidence in the independence of these institutions must be restored, and otherwise, no change from the previous Najib regime, who shamelessly trampled upon and compromised these institutions," she added, referring to former premier Najib Razak.

The joint trial of Mr Lim and Ms Phang, related the conversion of land from agriculture to residential status, and the purchase of a plot of land and a bungalow at below market value.

Earlier on Monday, Penang High Court judge Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail acquitted both Mr Lim and Ms Phang, despite the prosecution only proposing a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.