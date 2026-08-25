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Vietnam says its foreign minister will visit Myanmar on Aug 26

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Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung is expected to co-chair a bilateral cooperation meeting with his Myanmar counterpart.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung is expected to co-chair a bilateral cooperation meeting with his Myanmar counterpart.

PHOTO: REUTERS

HANOI – Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung is scheduled to pay an official visit to Myanmar on Aug 26, Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry said, in what would be the first trip by a senior Vietnamese official to the country since a 2021 military coup triggered a civil war.

Trung is expected to co-chair a bilateral cooperation meeting with his Myanmar counterpart, the ministry said in a statement.

The trip comes a month after Vietnam and Myanmar exchanged new ambassadors.

Vietnam regards Myanmar as an integral member of ASEAN and considers ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on bringing peace to the country as the key framework for the bloc’s continued engagement and support, the Foreign Ministry has said.

Myanmar’s government has been isolated diplomatically from ASEAN since the 2021 coup, though Thailand and Laos have pushed for greater engagement in recent months, with Myanmar’s junta chief turned president Min Aung Hlaing visiting Laos in July and Thailand in August. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.