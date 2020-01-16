Vietnam isolates two Chinese visitors with fevers in Danang

HO CHI MINH CITY (BLOOMBERG) - Two Chinese visitors from Wuhan city have been put in isolation by Vietnam's Ministry of Health and are under observation for the new coronavirus after landing at Danang International Airport on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The ministry, which sent a team to the coastal city, held an emergency meeting on Wednesday on prevention efforts for the new coronavirus, it said in a website post. The move comes as Japan's health ministry said a man who had been in Wuhan tested positive for the new coronavirus on Wednesday night.

There's growing concern in central China after a mysterious outbreak of pneumonia was linked to a new coronavirus, a family of bugs responsible for diseases that range in severity from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars.

The outbreak in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, has left dozens of people hospitalised - a handful in serious condition. The first patient developed symptoms on Dec 12. At least six patients were discharged, though one fatality has been reported.