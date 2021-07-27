Vietnam grapples with public frustration over Covid-19 pandemic missteps and transparency

BANGKOK - Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of Vietnam's current Covid-19 outbreak, introduced what is arguably South-East Asia's toughest movement restrictions on Monday (July 26).

A 6pm to 6am curfew is now in force in the city of 13 million. It was enacted one day after Ho Chi Minh City party secretary Nguyen Van Nen apologised for his administration's shortcomings, in tacit acknowledgement of the growing unhappiness about recent pandemic control measures.