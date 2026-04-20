US warship passes through Malacca Strait, Indonesian Navy says

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The warship passed through the strait, which borders Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, on April 18.

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- A United States warship passed through the Strait of Malacca over the weekend, the Indonesian Navy said on April 20, adding that the transit through the major sea route was in accordance with international law.

The warship passed through the strait, which borders Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, on April 18, Indonesian Navy spokesperson, First-Admiral Tunggul, told Reuters.

Navy Commander Matthew Comer, a spokesperson at the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command, identified the warship as the Japan-based USS Miguel Keith, which has been at sea “conducting routine operations in US 7th Fleet”.

Commander Comer did not provide details about the destination of the warship, citing US Navy policy not to discuss future operations or movements for security reasons, but said it had undergone maintenance in South Korea in early April.

The US Navy describes the USS Miguel Keith as a 24m-long vessel designed to be a customisable floating command base that can launch helicopters and small boats, provide living quarters for troops, and command-and-control facilities.

The 900km-long Malacca Strait links Asia with the Middle East and Europe, carrying around 25 per cent of the world’s traded goods.

“Any vessel including warships transiting in the waters has rights of transit passage which can be exercised in a strait used for international navigation or international shipment,” Indonesia’s navy spokesman said.

The Indonesian Navy said that all vessels exercising their rights of transit are obliged to respect Indonesia as a coastal state and must not violate International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, First-Adm Tunggul said. REUTERS