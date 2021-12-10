US slams Myanmar military over 'credible' reports soldiers killed 11 people

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday (Dec 9) that the United States was "outraged" by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people in the north-western region of Sagaing.

The soldiers were accused of shooting the people and setting fire to their bodies. Charred remains were discovered in a village.

Video footage purporting to show the burnt bodies was circulated on social media and images were published by some media outlets, including the Myanmar Now news portal.

"We are outraged by credible and sickening reports that the Burmese military bound 11 villagers, including children, in north-west Burma and burned them alive," Mr Price said, using the old name of the country.

Mr Price repeated Washington's call for the military to end the use of violence and to release those unjustly detained since Myanmar's generals seized power in a Feb 1 coup.

The remains were found in a village in Sagaing, an area which has seen fierce fighting between security forces and militia set up by opponents of military rule, said residents, who added that some of the victims were still alive when burned.