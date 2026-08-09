Unhealthy air quality hits seven areas in Sarawak, Selangor

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The area around Kuching City in Sarawak is shrouded in haze. Six places in the state recorded unhealthy API, ranging from 146 to 171.

IPOH – Air quality in six areas in Sarawak and one area in Selangor has recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings on Aug 9.

The six areas in Sarawak with unhealthy API are Serian (171), Samarahan (156), Bintulu (155), Kuching (155), Samalaju (153) and Sri Aman (146).

In Selangor, Johan Setia recorded an unhealthy API of 151. Two areas recorded good air quality while 59 areas recorded moderate readings.

The Regional Haze Situation issued by the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) at 10.56am on Aug 9 stated that over the next few days, dry conditions are forecast to continue over many parts of the southern Asean region, except over the northern and central parts of Sumatra and Peninsular Malaysia, where showers are likely.

ASMC stated that the hotspot and smoke haze situation may escalate in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with a risk of transboundary haze occurrence.

“The prevailing winds over the southern Asean region are expected to blow mainly from the south-east or south.

“Clusters of scattered to widespread hotspots were mainly detected in West and Central Kalimantan and the southern parts of Sumatra, while few isolated hotspots were detected elsewhere in the southern Asean region.

“Moderate transboundary smoke plumes were observed in West Kalimantan, drifting northwards into the western parts of Sarawak.

“A few air quality stations in West and Central Kalimantan, and the central and western parts of Sarawak recorded unhealthy levels,” ASMC reported.

Forest fires have been reported at several locations on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo since the beginning of the month. Forest fires there often break out during dry spells, smothering parts of Malaysia in haze. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK