Umno president Zahid expected to face fresh corruption charges

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to face 40 counts of corruption involving the foreign visa system (VLN) when he is brought to court this week.

With these fresh charges, the former deputy premier will have close to 90 cases against him.

He is already facing 47 counts of criminal breach of trust and money laundering cases.

On Wednesday (June 26), Zahid will face seven charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Sources said that he will face 33 charges under Section(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act (MACC) where he is accused of bribery.

The remaining seven charges are under Section 165 of the Penal Code, relating to corruption.

"Yes, we will be taking him to court to face corruption charges," a source told The Star Monday (June 24).

According to earlier reports, the former deputy premier had been summoned by MACC investigators who are conducting a probe involving a private company dealing in bringing in Chinese tourists to Malaysia.

He was seen entering the MACC headquarters at 9.30am on Monday and left around 12.30pm.

Zahid took over from former premier Najib Razak as Umno president in May last year days after the country's general election in which Umno, part of the Barisan Nasional coalition, was defeated by the Pakatan Harapan alliance.

In December, he announced that he was taking leave from his role of Umno president amid pressure from within his party, handing over the reins to Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is serving as the party's acting president.