Ex-Malaysian DPM Ahmad Zahid hit with another CBT charge involving 260,000 ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was hit with another charge at the Sessions Court on Wednesday (Feb 20) for criminal breach of trust.

The Umno president was accused of using RM260,000 (S$86,000) of Yayasan Akal Budi funds to make a payment to TS Consultancy and Resources on Dec 23, 2016.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the chairman of the foundation, was charged with committing criminal breach of trust (CBT) under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of 20 years' jail, whipping and a fine, if convicted. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The next mention for the case is Feb 28.

The Umno president had previously faced a total of 46 charges - 11 counts of CBT involving RM20,833,733.69, eight graft charges amounting to RM21,250,000 and 27 money-laundering charges totalling RM72,063,618.15

He pleaded not guilty to all 46 charges.

The investigations on Ahmad Zahid are over allegations of misappropriation of funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi.

Among other things, he is said to have used RM800,000 of the foundation's money to settle his credit card bills.