KUALA LUMPUR - Allies of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin have mooted clinging on to power in a minority government, after up to a dozen Umno MPs withdrew their support for the beleaguered Malaysian premier.

This comes as the Prime Minister is due to chair a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Aug 4) minus at least one Umno minister, who resigned on Tuesday, as well as have an awkward pre-Cabinet audience with the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who last week issued a stern rebuke of the government.