Umno minister quits Cabinet, piling on the pressure on Malaysian PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR - An Umno minister has quit Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's Cabinet, as Malaysia's largest party ramps up pressure on the embattled premier who is facing mounting calls to resign.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said on Tuesday (Aug 3) that "as a loyal Umno member" he had to leave the Cabinet after the party's instruction to withdraw support for Mr Muhyiddin last month.

"My focus after this is on my duties as Lenggong MP and to help strengthen the party in facing an increasingly challenging political situation," he said in a brief statement.

The majority of Umno MPs have yet to abide by the party's supreme council decision, insisting that they have been given a choice to vote according to their conscience. Umno is the biggest party in the ruling Perakatan Nasional pact.

The Prime Minister has come under intense pressure to resign after a royal rebuke over his government's unilateral revocation of emergency ordinances last week.