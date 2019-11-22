Umno MPs asked Azmin if they should support Pakatan Harapan, says Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad

BANGI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The opposition Umno MPs who met Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali recently asked if they should support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government leadership, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister was asked about his separate meetings on Thursday (Nov 21) with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin.

Mr Azmin had been in the news since he met 22 Umno MPs at his official residence on Monday, a meeting he claimed was to sort out their allocations for their constituencies.

Dr Mahathir said that Mr Azmin came to see him and explained what took place at the meeting with Umno MPs.

"I asked Azmin what he had discussed with the 22 Umno MPs."

"He said the Umno people had lost their party (direction) and they asked if they should join other parties. And they wanted to confirm if they should support our leadership."

"He (Azmin) has a right to meet anybody, if his party does not agree, then his party should tell him. I mind my own party," said Dr Mahathir.

Datuk Seri Anwar's PKR and the Prime Minister's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia are part of the PH coalition.

When asked to comment on his Thursday meeting with Mr Anwar, Dr Mahathir said: "Anwar had said that there were ministers who were giving out projects."

"I told him that Cabinet ministers have the right to give out projects and allocations in their own constituencies, but there was no need for other constituencies," said Dr Mahathir.

Mr Anwar had said that he had met Dr Mahathir on Thursday and discussed issues of transition of premiership, a promise made by Dr Mahathir before the May election to serve as a "temporary" prime minister before handing the reins to Mr Anwar.

Dr Mahathir was speaking to the media after launching the first alumni convention of Malaysia Future Leaders School at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here on Friday.

He also responded to statements by Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa who said that Dr Mahathir should rejoin Umno if he wants the support of Malay majority parties.

"If he (Annuar) had not spoilt Umno, I would have chosen Umno. But he and his friends Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi allegedly abused Umno to enrich themselves. I can't join a party like that," said Dr Mahathir.