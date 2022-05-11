Umno deputy Tok Mat says now is 'best time' to hold Malaysia's General Election

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The best time to hold the Malaysia's 15th General Election is now, said Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on Wednesday (May 11).

Mr Hasan, popularly known as Tok Mat, is Umno's most senior leader after party president Zahid Hamidi, who is facing graft charges.

The Umno deputy president said that he had presented the party's position in a report during the last Umno general assembly.

"As far as the party is concerned, to us now is the best time. The window is now, that is the party's position," he said during a press conference after launching a forum at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

He was asked when is the most suitable time to hold GE15.

However, Mr Hasan said such a decision would be totally up to the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as only he can advise the King on the dissolution of Parliament.

"I suppose the Prime Minister has his own views and other considerations. Perhaps he is waiting for the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Opposition to expire on July 31 to honour his word," said Mr Hasan.

"We will wait until July 31st and then discuss this," he added.

Mr Hasan said that the party would discuss the issue with the Prime Minister and not pressure him.

"Although he is the party vice-president, he is also the Prime Minister. Those are two different positions. He must have his own considerations. We think this is the best time because the Opposition is in disarray," he said.

The government and leaders of oppositino coalition Pakatan Harapan had signed the MOU, or confidence and supply agreement, on bipartisan cooperation and political stability on Sept 13 last year.

Under the deal, the government, among others, agreed not to dissolve Parliament before July 31, to allow for a period of political stability.

Numerous calls have been made to hold GE15 -not due until September 2023 - this year with Umno holding the momentum after successive victories in state polls in Melaka and Johor.

Mr Hasan also added that the intention behind the decision to amend the party constitution with regards to party polls is to avoid splits within Umno.